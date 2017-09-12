Refloating of casino vessel meets with little success on day three

PANAJI : The salvage operation undertaken by Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd from September 10, for refloating Lucky 7, the casino vessel grounded off the Miramar beach has further slowed down, with the salvaging agency M/s AMS Marine LLC, Egypt, unable to move the vessel from its present position.

The vessel, which still remains stranded along the beach and is leaning on one side, requires at least a couple of days before it is moved to River Mandovi, for its underwater survey, as per the Bombay High Court order.

Meanwhile, the work of towing away the 5,000-odd tonne vessel continued on Tuesday, without much success. A 60-tonne tug boat was also employed to tow away the casino vessel, during the high tide, without much success.

The Captain of Ports officials are monitoring the salvage operation. It is also learnt that the CoP could extend some assistance in the ongoing salvage operation, if the Egyptian salvaging agency is unable to get a breakthrough during next few days.