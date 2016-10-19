NT BUZZ

The Goa Cancer Society (GCS) organised its 3rd Annual Lecture at Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji on the topic ‘Evolution of Cancer Treatment’ by professor of Surgery and Oncology at Royal Free Hospital, London and University College London, Jayant S Vaidya. The lecture focused on reducing deaths from cancer bit by bit.

Chairman of Goa Cancer Society, Shrinivas Dempo in his address said that without Vaidya’s father the Goa Cancer Society would not come into existence as it was he who unified the movement and brought together likeminded people. Dempo stated that timely detection, precautions and awareness has reduced cancer cases. Speaking about the Society’s works in reducing the number of cancer related deaths in the past three to four years in the state he said: “The Goa Cancer Society has conducted several workshops and training programmes to educate the Goan people, they have also organised screening camps in rural areas and provide financial aid to cancer patients to cope with their treatment expenditure.”

Vaidya has recently introduced the ‘intra operative radio therapy’ (IORT) adding that this therapy helps the patient in terms of saving their time travelling to the hospital. He stressed on the saying “Teach the children, impact the parents” to end cancer spread due to tobacco consumption. “If we are successful in educating children then we can reduce the tobacco consumption among their parents,” he said. He cited instances when the perception of children was influenced by the type of sports sponsorship. “For example, if a tobacco company sponsors sports kits for children it’s obvious for a child to assume that the player consumes the sponsored product to boost his energy. This is a major reason for children to get addicted or to take up to tobacco,” said Vaidya.

Vaidya spoke about how we can eradicate breast cancer and the evolution of new treatments for those diagnosed with breast cancer. He clarified: “Only a proportion of cancer can be cured through cancer eradication programmes, exercise and proper diet by obese people, giving up alcohol consumption and genetic predisposition. Although only 5 per cent of the population can inherit cancer though their genes, a large contributor is the atmosphere they are exposed to.

Vaidya said: “If the early symptoms of cancer are known than it is easier to cure cancer. Increasing awareness is important and one must to visit a doctor if any abnormalities are observed. Early detection is useful and important in lung cancers, mouth cancers, cervical cancers, colon cancers. Hence firstly fear of cancer must be reduced.” Vaidya in his lecture spoke about the Lumpectomy surgery to remove cancer or other abnormal tissue from the breast. It is also known as the breast-conserving surgery— unlike a mastectomy — only a portion of the breast is removed.

He spoke about the new evolution of treatments for breast cancer which includes a trial- TARGIT IORT, he said: “If a single dose of IORT which is targeted to the tissues, the highest risk of local recurrence is similar to that of the standard EBRT (external radiotherapy) after surgery in women with early stage breast cancer,” said Vaidya. The results of the trial were as follows: after TARGIT is given with lumpectomy, the five-year local recurrence of breast cancer is similar to EBRT. Secondly breast cancer mortality with TARGIT was similar to EBRT. Mortality from other causes was considerably lower with TARGIT due to fewer deaths from cardiovascular causes and other cancers. Besides TARGIT, another treatment through which person diagnosed with cancer can be treated is the multicatheter brachytherapy implants wherein 18 steel wires are inserted for a period of five days.

It is interesting to note that from 1970 to 2010 cancer mortality at every age is reducing around the world due to early detection, timely treatment and mass scale cancer awareness programmes and campaigns. On a positive note Vaidya said: “Over the years deaths due to breast cancer are decreasing largely owing to evolution of new treatment. Screening has a small and important effect while infrastructure plays a significant role in improving the quality of treatment received by the patient.”

