Redeghat turns into garbage dump

ABDULLA KHAN | NT

VALPOI: The forest department in Goa has always been in the forefront on issuing several guidelines prohibiting people from littering plastic with an aim at keeping the forest areas clean and litter-free.

However, the stretch of Redeghat which is one of the greenest belts of Valpoi is filled with garbage. The site along the highway, which comes under the reserve forest area, has become an ideal place to dump garbage, which is usually done under the cover of darkness. Besides domestic, commercial garbage are also dumped here. However, there has been no action from the concerned authorities and this could be the reason that those dumping garbage have gained the courage to do so.

A prominent citizen said, “It is not only the locals but also residents from outside Valpoi who dump the waste here. In the absence of any competent authority to stop this menace, people throw their domestic thrash along the roadside”.

Meanwhile, nature lovers and environmentalist have voiced their concern over the dumping of garbage in the green belt along the roadside at Redeghat in Mauxi panchayat area. It appears that if appropriate measures are not taken then the site along the Valpoi-Panaji highway at Redeghat could turn into a garbage dumping site.

“Many wild animals including monkeys, stray cattle and dogs feast on the roadside garbage. These animals while trying to cross the highway may cause fatal accidents,” said a motorist Rajendra Gawas.

Recently, many wild animals including monkeys were spotted at this site.

“I escaped from an accident, while coming in the late evening a group of monkeys crossed the road. In an attempt to save them I applied the brakes and my car skidded off the road,” said Arbaz Shaikh a resident of Valpoi.

Some locals disclosed that many of the two-wheeler riders met with minor accidents due to a number of stray animals feasting near the site.

Few also want to know what steps the forest department has taken to control the garbage menace in the green belt which is proving an eyesore to general public.

“The forest department should be held responsible for this neglect. However, negligence from this department and irresponsible behaviour of some miscreants is equally responsible for the rise in dumping of garbage in forest areas,” said another motorist.

However, when this daily contacted the forest department in the past, the concerned officer said that residents of Valpoi Municipal and Mauxi panchayat dump the garbage in the green belt.

When contacted the panchayat and municipality, they alleged that the forest department was not acting strictly on those who violate the rules.