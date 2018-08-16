Recruitment for govt jobs to begin soon

PANAJI: The state legislative assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the government will soon begin recruitment process for government departments.

Sawant made the announcement after historically unfurling the national tricolour and inspecting the guard of honour during the celebration of the 72nd Independence Day at the Old Secretariat in Panaji.

The Speaker unfurled the national flag in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently in the US for medical check-up.

Reading out the speech of Parrikar, Sawant said, “In order to ease the issues of the unemployed youth the government is promoting self-employment, and has taken proactive steps for the creation of job opportunities… within some days the recruitment in government departments will also begin for which the process has already started.”

He said that in order to ensure that Goa does not lag behind in science and technology and to achieve the goal of making Goa IT hub, the government has come up with the IT policy, which has a potential to generate 10,000 employment opportunities for the Goan youth.

Reading out from the speech, Sawant said the government is taking all proactive steps for the early resumption of mining in the state, assuring that mining crisis will be resolved at the earliest.

The Chief Minister recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the mining imbroglio.

Highlight was laid on the various developmental projects undertaken by the government with the financial assistance of the central government.

“In order to create a healthy environment, the state government is endeavouring to keep in mind the ‘Swachh Bharat, Nital Goem’ mission. The government has taken significant steps to ban the use of plastic and has proposed two more garbage treatment plants for the proper disposal of garbage,” he said.

It was informed that the government decided to release on the Independence Day three jailed convicts – Raghunath Naik, Mariano R Jose D’Silva and Shivaaya Marihal – considering their old age and ailments, under Article 161 of the Constitution of India.

On the occasion, the Speaker presented President’s police medal for distinguished services to superintendent of police Dinraj R Govenker; President’s police medal for meritorious services to retired deputy superintendent of police Ramesh Gaonkar, police inspector Sidhant Shirodkar, and police constable of the traffic cell Zuber Momin.

In a video message, the Chief Minister greeted Goans on the occasion of the Independence Day, assuring that third Mandovi bridge will be ready the end of this year.

“This year we have prepared a different action plan for our youth to have a job, through which we will give ‘employment subsidy’ to a firm or a sector if it gives priority to Goans,” he said.

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik attended the function. Interestingly, except for Minister for Ports Jayesh Salgaonkar, the Opposition leader, ministers and MLAs were not present for the function.