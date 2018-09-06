Recounting history for the younger generation

NT BUZZ

Writer and professor Shyam Verencar’s book ‘Goychya Itihaachi Don Pana – Opinion Poll’ was released recently at Sanskurit Bhavan. The book is the first part of a two book series and is published by Asmitai Pratishthan, Margao. Former union minister Eduardo Faleiro was the chief guest for the event while former minister and convenor of the Mhadei Bachao Abhikyan, Nirmala Sawant was the guest of honour.

Asmitai Pratishthan president Aravind Bhatikar welcomed the gathering and spoke about the work that the organisation has being doing to promote Konkani. He also mentioned that in today’s times students don’t know much about the historic Opinion Poll in Goa and thus this new book is a way to educate them.

Writer, Uday Bhembre also spoke at length at the event. “Although we know what happened in history, we don’t always have the habit of writing and documenting things. Thus much of it gets lost. But now the picture is slowly changing as more writers are penning books on history,” he said. When one reads Verencar’s book, he added, even someone who is not familiar with Goa’s freedom struggle will get a complete understanding of Goa’s history. Bhembre also shared a few insights about the Opinion Poll including the political situation at that time, the people involved and the outcome.