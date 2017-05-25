Record 91.57% clear SSC examination

PANAJI: Results of the Secondary School Certificate examination (SSCE) 2017, declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Thursday, registered an all-time high passing percentage of 91.57, which is 0.64 per cent higher than the previous best record of 90.93 per cent, which was registered in 2016.

A total of 94 schools secured 100 per cent result.

Addressing the media, GBSHSE chairman J R Rebello said, “The students answering the SSC examination have performed well. Out of the total 18,776 students – 9,173 boys and 9,603 girls – who appeared for the examination, 91.18 per cent boys cleared the examination, while 91.94 per cent girls passed.”

“For the last six years, the SSC examination pass percentage has been improving. In 2012, the SSC result registered 73.38 per cent, while in 2017, we have crossed 91 per cent,” he said.

The number of candidates appearing for the examination under the exempted category was 581 of which 232 passed, thus registering a passing percentage of 39.93 in this category. Rebello said that 184 children with special needs appeared for the examination from different schools including four special schools. Out of these, 161 students cleared the examination thus registering a passing percentage of 87.50 per cent in this category.

He said that a total of 1,782 students answered the examination under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), a government of India scheme, and 202 students passed with the benefit of the scheme. “NSQF feature was introduced from the last year onwards wherein only in government schools, students are allowed to take additional one skill-based subject other than the regular six subjects. Concession is given as per which they have to pass in any six subjects out of the seven subjects attempted. This year, 15 different subjects were introduced by the Board under NSQF,” said Rebello.

Speaking further, Rebello said that altogether 8,246 students availed the facility of sports merit marks at the examination. A total of 410 students passed with the help of sports merit marks.

Rebello said that students can apply to obtain the scanned copies of the answer papers till June 9, while the last date for applying for re-evaluation is June 2. The supplementary examination will be conducted by the Board from June 19 to June 27. Students can appear for any number of subjects as there is no restriction of two subjects.