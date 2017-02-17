Rebello elected sarpanch of Dramapur-Sirlim panchayat

DRAMAPUR: Bernado Rebello was on Friday elected as the sarpanch of Dramapur-Sirlim village panchayat. Rebello won the election to the post of sarpanch against former sarpanch Edcy Fernandes by 4:3 votes.

The presiding officer Nafisa Sheikh informed that two nominations of Rebello and Fernandes were received for the post of sarpanch.

She informed that Rebello polled four votes while Fernandes managed to get three votes in the seven-member panchayat.

Later speaking to reporters, Rebello said that even though the panchayat has just about 90 days’ term left, we will take up some important issues pertaining to the village.

He said that top priority will be accorded to restoring the functioning of the close circuit cameras at the village panchayat office, which are presently defunct.

He said the panchayat has received two memorandums from the Directorate of Panchayats to restore the CCTVs, however, no action was initiated.

He further said that the new panel would also take up the issue of corruption pertaining to ‘air-condition unit’ being given to a panchayat member, and added that even though a complaint was filed nothing has happened till now.

He further said that the panchayat will also take up the issue of demolition of illegal mobile tower in the village.

He said that some years back the PWD had written to the village panchayat to remove all the illegal religious structures along the national highways, and questioned as to how there can be a different yard stick for an illegal mobile tower.

He said that the panchayat has not granted any NOC, and despite demolition notice being issued, the demolition squad has failed to act, and added that the panchayat will take the matter to its logical conclusion.

He further said that the panchayat will also take up the issue of the regional plan.