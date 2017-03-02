Rebel RSS group in tearing hurry to merge with parent body

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Subhash Velingkar-led rebel group of the state Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which met on Thursday evening to finalise its merger into the Nagpur-based parent organisation, has decided to complete all the related formalities and announce its merger by March 6, before the declaration of the state assembly results on March 11.

The rebel RSS group supported Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch’s political outfit, Goa Suraksha Manch, which has contested the said election, in coalition with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Shiv Sena, and probably anticipating uncertainty of the related results, this group wants to re-unite with its parent organisation, without any delay. A member of the rebel RSS-Goa faction, who attended the Thursday meeting, informed this daily that Thursday’s meeting was the fourth and the final meeting to discuss the issue.

“However, there are some finer points, which still need to be deliberated upon and therefore, one more meeting of the core group of the unit, comprising of handful members, is expected to be convened on either March 4 or March 5,” the member stated, adding that many of the members of the rebel RSS-Goa faction, that was carved out from the parent body, have not grasped the issue fully. “It is important that they know the issue entirely, and understand the reasons as to why we are returning to the parent RSS organisation,” he said.

It is learnt that the rebel RSS-Goa faction is still deliberating on issues like the posts, which would be allocated to its senior swayamsevaks or volunteers once the merger takes place, and as to whether the Bharatiya Janata Party is ready to change its stand on the medium of instruction issue.

Meanwhile, the senior members of the Laxman Behre-led Goa RSS unit, which is affiliated to the Nagpur-based RSS, have already started interacting with the RSS headquarters to facilitate the merger.

Incidentally, a disciplinarian organisation like RSS has been compelled to consider the merger due to the fact that majority of the RSS volunteers in Goa are presently with the rebel group, which, in turn, has weakened the organisation’s strength in the Goa prant or Goa district.