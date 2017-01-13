Reasons to enjoy that cup of coffee

Coffee is more than just black water. It contains riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, potassium, magnesium and manganese. Emerging research has shown that drinking coffee regularly offers a host of potential health benefits

The consumption of coffee goes back centuries and it contiues to be a popular beverage all over the world even today. It is obtained from the beans of the plants Coffee Arabica and Coffee Robusta and as a beverage it is known for its wide variety of tastes and stimulating nature.

Coffee is more than just black water. It contains riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, potassium, magnesium and manganese. It is also an incredibly complex beverage that contains more than 1000 compounds that can affect the body. Emerging research has shown that drinking coffee regularly offers a host of potential health benefits.

Here are some of them:

Coffee energises and improves mental function: Coffee contains caffeine which is a powerful stimulant. After one drinks coffee the caffeine is absorbed into the bloodstream from where it travels to the brain and blocks the inhibitory neurotransmitter adenosine which leads to a stimulant effect. This improves energy levels, mood and various aspects of brain function. Studies have also shown that drinking coffee reduces the risk of developing dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Coffee aids burning body fat: Caffeine is one of the few natural substances that have actually been proven to aid fat burning. Several studies have shown that caffeine stimulates the nervous system causing it to send signals to fat cells to break down body fat and release free fatty acids into the blood thereby making them available for energy. Caffeine also increases the epinephrine levels (adrenaline) in the blood making one feel more energetic and active.

Currently among the world’s most popular weight loss supplements is green coffee bean extract (GCE). Green coffee beans are nothing but regular coffee beans that have not been roasted and are high in chlorogenic acid which is believed to promote weight loss. Green coffee extracts have been shown to inhibit weight gain in animals studies. Results from human trials are promising but more rigorous trials are needed to assess the usefulness of GCE as a weight loss tool.

Lower risk of developing type II diabetes: Observational studies have shown that drinking coffee regularly is associated with a reduced risk of developing type II diabetes.

Reduced risk of liver disease and liver cancer: Studies have shown that regular coffee consumption may help reduce the risk of developing primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare autoimmune disease of the bile ducts in the liver. In addition, coffee consumption can also lower the incidence of liver cirrhosis.

Lower risk of some types of cancer: Cancer is one of the world’s leading causes of death and is characterised by uncontrolled growth of cells in the body. Studies have shown that coffee may be protective against liver and colorectal cancers.

Heart disease: Coffee may cause mild increases in blood pressure, which usually diminish over time. Studies have shown that coffee drinkers do not have an increased risk of heart disease, but a slightly lower risk of stroke.

Several observational studies have shown that coffee drinkers live longer and have a lower risk of premature death.

While coffee drinking has been shown to have many health benefits, the amount and type of coffee drunk is important. Coffee that contains cream, sugar or high fat milk is high in calories and fat which can lead to weight gain, high blood cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease when consumed in excess. So coffee lovers enjoy your coffee in moderation, but do so with toned milk and less sugar.

(Writer is a consultant nutritionist with 18 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)