Realty firm asked to compensate 4 flat owners over substandard work

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The North Goa Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has recently ordered a realty firm, Utkarsh Builders & Developers, to pay Rs 60,000 each to a group of four flat owners at Mercurim, Agassaim, for substandard work and failing to maintain the flats despite charging them for the flats.

The order was given in a case filed by the complainants, in the year 2015, against proprietors of Utkarsh Builders & Developers, Amir Vaingankar and his wife Aisha Vaingankar, alleging ‘deficiency in service and defective construction.’ It was submitted by the complainants that they had executed a sale deed with the opposite parties and purchased flats in the six-apartment building known as ‘Ranganath Enclave’ but the same was incomplete, and the opposite parties had assured them that they would complete all the incomplete work of the said building flats, entirely at their cost.

The complainants had specifically alleged that despite oral assurances the opposite parties failed to do the waterproofing of the roof as also the Mangalore tiles were not fitted properly, the building was leaking severely at several spots and rainwater was seen to have seeped into the walls.

It was also brought to the notice of the forum that “the builder has also failed to do the waterproofing on the externals walls and on chajjas of the said building, resulting in water-logging and dampness being observed on the walls of the flats. Moreover, the septic tanks constructed by the builder are not properly enclosed and have developed cracks and gaping holes which is posing a health hazard not only to the residents of the building but the entire locality as well.”

“We are satisfied that the opposite parties have failed in its obligations to provide proper maintenance services to the complainant and the other occupants of the building which the opposite parties were obligated to provide in view of non-formation of the society and till such time the society is formed,” says the order passed by a three-member bench headed by president S Vales.

The complainants and other occupants of the flats had engaged services of a civil engineer, and project management consultant, A E Godshay, who conducted detailed inspection and found the construction quality of the building to be poor and described various deficiencies and defects in his inspection report.

However, the developer denied having done any agreement orally and having given any assurances at the time of possession. He further rejected the inspection report alleging it to be fabricated.

In his order, president S Vales directed the proprietors to complete the said deficient works of the building within six months and pay compensation of Rs 50,000 for inconvenience, physical discomfort and mental torture caused to each complainant within a period of 30 days failing which the same shall be paid at the rate of 12 per cent per annum till date of its actual payment.

The forum has also directed the realty firm to pay Rs 10,000 as costs of the complaint to the complainants within a period of 30 days from the date of order, failing which the same shall be paid along with 12 per cent interest per annum till date of its actual payment.