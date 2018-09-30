RealMe C1 and RealMe 2 Pro launched in India

By Prajyot Mainkar

RealMe C1 has been launched 6.2-inch FullView 2.5D curved glass display featuring a resolution of 1520X720 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.8GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 450 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of Internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB using microSD card. RealMe C1 comes with ColorOS v5.1 based on Android v8.1 Oreo edition. This Dual-SIM phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a secondary 2-megapixel camera. There also is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The network features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS + GLONASS and USB OTG. The phone has a 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery. This is a Flipkart exclusive phone that comes in Black and Blue color options and is priced at `6,999/-. The phone will be available from October 11th.

The company also launched RealMe 2 Pro phone with 6.3-inch FullView 2.5D curved glass display. It comes with a resolution of 1080X2340 pixels and Corning Glass Protection. The phone runs on Octa Core Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU. The phone has 4GB of RAM and a 6GB variant featuring 64GB of internal storage. There is 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage. The scope of expansion is up to 256GB using microSD card. RealMe 2 Pro features ColorOS v5.2 based on Android v8.1 Oreo edition. This Dual-SIM capable phone comes with network features such as Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5 LE and GPS + GLONASS. On the optics side, the phone comes with 16-megapixel rear camera sporting LED flash and a secondary 2-megapixel camera. For selfie lovers, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The RealMe 2 Pro comes with Fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. The phone has 3500mAh built-in battery. The RealMe 2 Pro comes in Ice Lake, Black Sea and Blue Ocean colors. The 4GB variant costs `13,990/-, 6GB variant costs `15,990/- and the top-end 8GB RAM variant costs `17,990/-. The phone will be available exclusively from Flipkart starting from October 11th.

Tecno has launched the three new smartphones namely Camon iAir2+, Camon i2 and Camon i2x in India. The phone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display. Powered by 11GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor with IMG PowerVR GE-Class GPU, this phone is powered by HiOS based on Android v8.1 Oreo edition. The other specifications include 2GB of RAM, 32GB Internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB using microSD card. This Dual-SIM capable phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with Quad-LED flash and also features a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone comes with a support for the Fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. The network features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. It packs 3750mAh battery. This phone comes with Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and Aqua Blue colors options and is priced at `8,999/-.

Tecno Camon i2 comes with a price tag of `10,499/- and features 6.2-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520X720 pixels. It runs on 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor with IMG PowerVR GE-Class GPU. With 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, the phone has HiOS based on Android v8.1 Oreo edition. With Dual-SIM capabilities and 3750 mAh battery, the phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with Quad-LED flash and a secondary 2-megapixel secondary camera. It also features 16-megapixel front-facing camera sporting LED flash. The network fatures include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. The battery is 3750mAh.

On the other hand, Camon i2x comes with 6.2-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display featuring 1520X720 pixels of resolution. It runs on 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with IMG PowerVR GPU. It packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of Internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB using microSD card. Like the other phone listed above, this phone too has HiOS based on Android v8.1 Oreo edition. This Dual-SIM phone has 13-megapixel rear camera with Quad-LED flash and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash. The network features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. The phone has 3750mAh battery. The device has same color option like iAir2+ and has a price tag of `12,499/-.

Xiaomi has announced Redmi Note 6 Pro featuring 6.26-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved Glass display with a resolution of 2280X1080 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU. It runs on 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB using microSD card. Running on Android v8.1 Oreo edition with MIUI, this hybrid Dual SIM phone comes with 12-megapixel of rear camera featuring dual-tone LED flash and secondary 5-megapixel camera. There is a 20-megapixel of front-facing camera with a secondary 2-megapixel snapper. The phone comes with support for Fingerprint and IR sensor. The network features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and GPS + GLONASS. The phone packs 4000mAh (Typical) battery. There is no news about the phone’s global announcement but this phone ic currently available at the Thailand Mobile Expo. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in Black, Blue and Rose Gold colors. The price of the device is priced at 6,990 Thai Baht which is approx. USD 216.