Ready to respond to ICJ query on Jadhav: Pak Army

PTI

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan Army Wednesday said it will respond at an “appropriate level” to any query by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the death sentence given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by its military court on the charges of “spying.”

Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told the media that Jadhav was sentenced by a military court after “due process of law.”

“If the ICJ requests Pakistan anything about Jadhav, then the government of Pakistan will respond to it at an appropriate level,” he said.

He said, “The process is continuing within the army over the decision by the (military) court” against Jadhav. However, he did not explain the nature of “process.”

The statement came after Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discussed the ICJ’s stay order on the execution of Jadhav.

On the beheading of two Indian security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “We are a disciplined force and don’t believe in such things. We would not have returned an Indian soldier with respect if we were involved in mutilations.”

Pakistan sent back an Indian soldier, who crossed the Line of Control last year.

Earlier, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said the government was analysing the Hague-based ICJ’s authority in freezing the execution of Jadhav. Aziz said the government would issue a statement on the issue in the next few days.

“We are analysing the Indian petition and the ICJ’s authority in this case,” Aziz said after the Hague-based ICJ stayed the execution of 46-year-old Jadhav.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in a tweet accused India of using Jadhav’s death conviction to “divert” attention from its “state-sponsored” terrorism in the country.