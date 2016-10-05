Reading still holds importance in today’s world:  Sawaikar

CURCHOREM: South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar recently inaugurated the Aradhana Rural Library, which is shifted to the newly-constructed premises at Molkarnem in Sanguem taluka.

Sanguem MLA Subhash Phaldessai presided over the function in the presence of the president of Mallikarjun Devasthan Rajesh Gaonkar, headmistress of Government Primary School-Molkarnem Sindhu Prabhu Dessai and advisor of readers committee Chandrakant Gaonkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawaikar said no matter how much progress the world has made in the field of information and technology, the importance of writing and reading is not reduced. The opening of a library in a village is the sign that the people are educated, he said.

MLA Phaldessai, Prabhu Dessai and Chandrakant Gaonkar also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the president of library committee Shripad Samant welcomed and presented a book written by Babasaheb Purandare on the life of a Shivaji to MLA Phaldessai.

The first six persons who enrolled as the members of the library were given the I-cards.

Vithal Audienkar compered the function while Bhutnath Tavadkar proposed the vote of thanks.