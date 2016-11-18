Readers Club inaugurated at Vidya Prabodhini College

Vidya Prabodhini College of Commerce, Education, Computer and Management inaugurated its Readers Club at the hands of ex- librarian, National Institute of Oceanography, Dona Paula, Gajanan Sainekar.

In his address, principal, Vidya Prabodhini College, MR Patil highlighted that the club was formed to help increase the number of readers. He said students’ main focus should be to read and write. He asked members of the club to work for its effective functioning.

Chief guest Sainekar delivered a lecture on reading habits among students. He said students who read develop better analytical, vocabulary, writing and conversational skills, fluency, etc. He further said reading improves one’s understanding and helps one obtain better jobs. He urged students to subscribe to newspapers as these play a vital role in inculcating reading culture.

While presenting the activities planned by the Readers Club, librarian Nitesh Naik announced two awards, namely, Best Book Review Award and Best Reader of the Year Award for students.