Reaching for the mountaintop

NCC Naval cadet from MES College of Arts and Commerce, Zuarinagar, Sagar Harijan completed a one-month long course in mountaineering at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, and was the sole Naval cadet to participate in this course. NT KURIOCITY gets more details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT KURIOCITY

It was his love for the white Navy uniforms worn by the NCC Navel cadets that made Sagar Harijan pursue the training at his college – MES College of Arts and Commerce, Zuarinagar. Their distinct persona made them stand out from other college students and probably this is what propelled him to join in their ranks. Now in the second year of BCom, Sagar has recently returned from the one-month course in mountaineering at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, and was the sole Naval Cadet at the All India level to participate in this course.

There were a total of ninety-three individuals from across the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and police, along with NCC cadets, who participated in the training.

Sagar had to undergo a rigorous selection process for the course, which required superior level of fitness and maturity. He was ably guided and assisted by sub-lieutenant Rajesh V Shetgaokar, from MES College, during the selection. “Associate NCC Officer (ANO) Shetgaokar called me and told me about the camp and asked if I would like to go. But at that point of time I was not serious about it. I did not want to go because it was for 30 days. It was my seniors and friends who motivated me to attend this camp,” says Sagar adding that he participated in the course to overcome his fear of height and to experience snow for the first time.

During the course Sagar got the chance to exercise and exhibit self-reliance, leadership, a spirit of adventure and time management. Sagar adds: “There were three stages which we all had to clear: first was rock climbing (how fix ropes, how to climb up rocks, how to communicate will climbing in the rock, which words to use and avoid while climbing up the rock), second step was the Glacier (fixing of ropes, how to use the ice axe, how to fix pitons, etc and the third step was how to walk on snow, how to hackle ourselves and our partners.” This included attending daily lectures as well as having practical sessions for all the three steps.

Sagar who specialises in NCC Naval in Semaphore says that his experience at NIM was awesome. It was neither easy nor difficult for him. The only difficulty he faced was a stuffy nose due to which he was not able to breathe. He also had two sleepless nights for the same reason. However, he learned about the importance of hygiene in the mountains and in the snow.

And if you are wondering how did he manage his academic progress while up in the mountains, Sagar though he missed lectures for one month he would call his friends every single day to ask what is being taught in college.

When asked his opinion about why Goans rarely join the Navy, he concludes by saying that maybe it is because of lack of knowledge and lack of interest.