RDA to become rural development dept soon

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

.The government will soon give the status of a full-fledged department to the Rural Development Agency (RDA) by naming it as the department of rural development.

Coming out with this information, the Minister for Rural Development Agency Jayesh Salgaocar said that the RDA will be made into a separate government department and named as department of rural development.

“The RDA will be bifurcated from the department of panchayati raj,” he added, further maintaining that the new department will be directly linked to the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

It is further learnt that that a related proposal has already been submitted to the government, with Salgaocar discussing the same with the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The government is expected to take the decision as regards the proposal after the village panchayat election exercise ends.

The Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had mentioned in his recent budget speech that in order to give utmost thrust on rural development, he proposed to create and establish a new department for rural development, and with this, rural development agencies of North and South Goa would be brought under this new department, from the department of panchayati raj.

With the RDA turning into an independent department, it would be easier to independently implement related public-centric schemes.

The RDA came into existence when the government amalgamated the Small Farmers Development Agency (SFDA), thus forming this body in November 1980.

Furthermore, The District Rural Development Agencies were established by bifurcating the Rural Development Agency as DRDA, North Goa and DRDA, South Goa, with the objective to take the administration at the nearest steps to the people.

The DRDA works at Panaji and Margao. The DRDA, North Goa is having jurisdiction over 6 development blocks of North Goa district namely Tiswadi, Bardez, Pernem, Bicholim, Ponda and Sattari, while the DRDA, South Goa is having jurisdiction over 5 development blocks namely Sanguem, Quepem, Canacona, Salcete and Mormugao. These agencies are implementing the programmes with the assistance of the block development officers (BDOs) at the block level.