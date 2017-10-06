RBI pushes to boost Goa’s low CD ratio

NT NETWORK

The low credit-deposit ratio of banks in Goa has finally come under the focus of the Reserve Bank of India, which has assigned sectors to banks so as to increase credit exposure.

S T Kannan, new general manager and officer in charge of RBI, Goa, said on Friday that to address the problem of poor CD ratio commercial banks have been assigned sectors to which they have to increase exposure.

“Banks have been given the responsibility of advancing loans to individual activities such as, dairy, water sports, cashew processing, etc. We are pushing each bank to lend by allocating areas of funding to them,” he said.

Kannan added that the loan lending will be monitored on a quarterly basis. Furthermore not only will loan volumes be monitored, but the RBI will also track the entire chain of activities funded by banks.

“The assigning of responsibility has been done after a series of meetings were held between local heads of commercial banks and RBI officials in September,” Kannan said, adding that banks were given the freedom to choose and sectors were identified by their potential to generate employment.

The RBI general manager said this on the sidelines of a rural empowerment credit outreach programme aimed at public sector banks.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, he said that bank lending is low in Goa despite the existence of several financing schemes of the government, and it is essential to plug the gaps in the scheme.

Kannan added that the credit-deposit ratio is important to the RBI for its ability to increase returns to borrowers.

Local residents are in cultivation of farm produce or fishing but they are not into value-added processing, he observed.

“During periods of glut a farmer does not know what to do with the excess. Asking banks to focus on a particular sector will encourage them to look for new avenues in lending and hopefully foster a processing industry. It will increase the returns to the farmer,” he said.

Goa’s average CD ratio is down to 28.2 per cent as on June 30, 2017 from 31.7 per cent as on June 2016 vis-à-vis the benchmark ratio of 40 per cent.

Bank loans to the agriculture and other sub-sectors of the primary sector are also decreasing in the state. Direct advances to agriculture as a percentage of the total advances is only 4 per cent (as on June 30 2017) as against the benchmark level of 18 per cent.