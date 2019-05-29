RBI denies nod to Goa State Co-op Bank to hive off Daman & Diu branches

Panaji: The Goa State Co-operative Bank (GSCB) has been denied permission by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to bifurcate its Daman and Diu branches, a senior source told this daily on Tuesday.

The source said that the bank was refused the RBI approval because of inadequate capital to risk-weighted asset ratio (CRAR).

While the RBI is asking for a CRAR of nine per cent, the bank’s CRAR as on March 31, 2019, at six per cent is three per cent short of the norm.

Disappointed by the denial, the GSCB, it is learnt, will be approaching the RBI again for bifurcation of its Daman and Diu operations as soon as it achieves the stipulated ratio. The bank expects to achieve the mandatory CRAR by March 31, 2020.

The GSCB’s plan to discard its multi-state status and become a state co-operative bank by hiving off its Daman and Diu branches was first announced in 2014. The bank, although working towards bifurcation, was held back by its precarious financial health caused by mining non-performing assets (NPAs).

Since 2017-18, however, the bank is seeing a turnaround with the committee of administrators in charge of operations reporting profit and compliance with most of the requirements of the RBI. In 2018-19, the bank’s reported net profit was Rs 34.6 crore vis-à-vis previous year net profit of Rs 10.8 crore.

“The bank has succeeded in bringing down the accumulated losses from Rs 67.8 crore to Rs 22 crore and expects to wipe off the loss in the current financial year,” said Prabhu Verlekar, chairman of the government-appointed administrative committee.

He said that post wiping off the accumulated loss, the CRAR would turn positive and the bank would come out of the restrictions imposed on it for lending. “Currently the bank has only one mining NPA account of a barge loan,” said Verlekar.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Bombay at Goa, in response to a writ petition filed, has ordered the state Registrar of Co-operative Societies to hold elections of the board of directors within four months.

The court order was on May 2, 2019, in response to a petition seeking replacement of the administrator committee with representatives of member societies.

In 2017, the government had placed the bank under administrator control and extended the term of the three-member committee to September 2019. However, an annual general meeting of the board of directors had strongly objected to the bank being under the control of administrators and had resolved that members should go in for elections.

Subsequently, a petition was filed in the court to end the term of the administrative committee for which the court order on May 2 is in favour of the petitioners.