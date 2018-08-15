Ravindra Bhavan celebrates Lorna’s 74th birthday

Ravindra Bhavan, Margao felicitated the ‘Nightingale of Goa’, Lorna on her 74th birthday, on August 9. The auditorium was packed with her fans who travelled from corners of Goa to hear her sing live. Ministers Vijai Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar, Vinod Paliencar; chairman of Ravindra Bhavan Margao, Prashant Naik; and chairperson of Margao Municipal Council, Babita Angle Prabhudesai were present at the event.

Sardesai expressed happiness at celebrating Lorna’s birthday and stated that she is synonymous with ‘Goem, Goemkar and Goemkarponn’. He said: “Born in 1944, Lorna has experienced pre-independent India and pre-liberation Goa. She has seen how India has changed while Goa has retained the essence of its culture. She has preserved Goan culture internationally, and has provided an international platform to other talented Goan artistes.” He requested people to support Lorna and her energetic voice, so as to get her national recognition.

Looking at the packed auditorium Salgaonkar commented: “Only Lorna can attract such a crowd!” He mentioned that Lorna is a born singer whose energy is incomparable even at the age of 74.” Being the MLA of Saligao, Lorna’s ancestral village, he announced that he will soon plan an event in the village to celebrate the life and songs of this versatile singer. Vinod Paliencar wished Lorna a long life and sang a kaantar for her.

Prashant Naik said: “Nightingale of Goa, Lorna, an internationally reputed singer has contributed so much for Goa. In May when Lorna had attended an event at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, Vijai Sardesai who was also present raised a concern that she has not been felicitated by the Goa Government and Goans.” Keeping this in mind, staff of Ravindra Bhavan, Margao have felicitated her on her birthday this year.

Lorna who began her career at the age of 15 sang for 30 years. Later, she faced a tough phase in her life and discontinued singing for 23 years.

However, in 1995 she resumed singing and since then has touched lives of people through her strong and melodious voice. Naik highlighted that Lorna is the symbol of Goa’s unity, and is loved by all. Lorna will soon be seen on the silver screen, acting in a Konkani film.

Young singers and fans sang some of her popular songs. Following this, Lorna joined in to sing a few songs, as usual mesmerising the crowd with her unique voice.