Ravi caught over alleged poll code violation

VALPOI

Polling officials ‘handed over’ Congress MLA Ravi Naik and leader Saifulla Khan to Valpoi police for alleged violation of code of conduct at Valpoi.

According to Valpoi police inspector Shivram Vaingankar, Naik and Khan were stopped by the flying squad team after they were found allegedly ‘campaigning’ in Valpoi constituency on Tuesday evening.

A vehicle which was allegedly used by them was also detained. Police said that the returning officer has received a complaint which was forwarded to them for further action. Naik and Khan were both questioned by the police for nearly 2 hours and later let off, it was learnt.