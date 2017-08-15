Rave parties take place in Goa, admits Parrikar

PANAJI: Stating that even though holding late night rave parties are illegal in Goa, few instances of such parties taking place around the state can be observed, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said that basically the evolving complex nature of drugs is creating challenge before the police to combat the narcotics menace in the state.

“Many of the drugs are not traceable as they can be dissolved into water,” he added, pointing out that such difficulties can be countered through information-based action.

Informing that he has already directed the police to crack down on the drug trade in Goa, Parrikar, who also holds the Home portfolio said, “I don’t think there is need to undertake any special efforts by the government for correcting the image of Goa as a drug-free state, as the police crackdown on the drug trade itself would send a clear message to the tourists that the government does not support drug culture.”

Speaking informally to the pressmen, after the state Independence Day function near the Adil Shah Palace in the city, Parrikar admitted that utilisation of drugs takes place during late night parties, including rave parties. “The police, therefore, have to be more alert and book such cases,” he noted. It may be recalled that two men hailing from Tamil Nadu, who had arrived on vacation in Goa, died due to suspected drug overdose, last weekend. Following this incident the Chief Minister had ordered a crackdown on the drug business that resulted in arrest of five persons including four students, during a raid in Anjuna on Monday.

The Chief Minister also said that proliferation of drugs can be seen along the beaches as well as hotels and restaurants in the beach belts. “However, that does not mean we can absolve other locations,” he added.