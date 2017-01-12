Raut may fight elections from Bicholim seat

PANAJI: The Goa Praja Party has decided to stay away from the Goa Suraksha Manch-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party-Shiv Sena grand alliance after GPP chief Pandurang Raut was replaced by Naresh Sawal – a MGP candidate – in the Bicholim constituency by the grand alliance.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Raut said Thursday evening that his party is presently discussing the prospects of contesting the forthcoming state assembly polls alone.

“We may contest in altogether 10 constituencies,” he stated, adding that the official announcement about the same could come in a day or two.Raut, a former minister, is expected to contest from the Bicholim constituency, with Sawal and Rajesh Patnekar of the BJP as his main rivals.