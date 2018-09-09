Rasrang Ugvem wins one act play competition

NT BUZZ

Tiatr Academy of Goa recently organised the All Goa One Act Play Competition at Ravindra Bhavan, Baina-Vasco. The competition which witnessed the participation of eight groups saw Rasrang Ugvem from Pernem walking away with top honours with a prize of `20,000.

Waman Kalangutkar, Sangolda and Matias Creative Group, Calangute took second (`15,000) and third place (`10,000) respectively. Special mementos and certificates were also presented to the winners.

Besides this, individual awards were given to Mayur Mayekar (Rasrang Ugvem) for Best Male Actor, Shanaya Mahale (Rasrang Ugvem) for Best Female Actor, Nilesh Mahale (Rasrang Ugvem) for Best Direction, Godd Vikh (Matias Creative Group) for Best Script, Valentine Sequeira (Ek Istor) for Best Make-Up, Pundalik Sawant (Rohini) for Best Light Effects, Sai Kalangutkar (Ek Istor) for Best Background Music and Jayprakash Nirmale (Rohini) for Best Stage Setting. The prizes were given at the hands of chief guest Mario Menezes. The competition was judged by Avinash Chari, Mario Fernandes and Milagres Fernandes. The prizes for the kantaram competition were also given at the hands of Marceline De Betim.