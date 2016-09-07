Rape case: prosecution seeks maximum sentence for convicted model

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

South Goa Additional District and Sessions Judge Sherin Paul, on Wednesday, heard arguments on the point of sentence of convicted Goan model Siddesh Juvekar, who has been held guilty under Sections 376 and Section 42 of Indian Penal Code for raping and cheating an orphan girl from Navelim.

The prosecution has sought maximum sentence while it was argued on behalf of the accused by his advocate that the court show leniency as the accused has to participate at some national and international modeling events to which Judge Sherin Paul observed that the convict if he was a public figure should have not indulged in such shameful acts.

The matter has been posted for orders on September 8.

Siddesh, who has been pursuing modeling as a career had represented Goa and was the first runner up at the Mr India Man Hunt contest held last year in Delhi by Sky Walk Entertainment. He was charge-sheeted by the Colva police on November 13, 2013 on charges of rape and cheating.

Siddesh was accused of having repeated forcible sexual intercourse with the victim girl under the false promise of marrying her. He was further charged of cheating the victim to the tune of over Rs 5 lakh.

Siddesh was however discharged by the then South Goa Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Tendulkar on July 4 2014 without going through the trial.

The victim girl through Advocate Aires Rodrigues by a Criminal Writ Petition moved the High Court challenging the order discharging the accused.

Allowing the victim’s petition Justice S B Shukre of the Bombay High Court at Goa on February 26, this year, while quashing and setting aside the South Goa Additional District Judge’s order had directed Siddesh to appear before the Margao Sessions Court and to face trial for the alleged offences.

The Court further directed that the trial be completed within six months.

Justice Shukre in his order had observed that the South Goa Additional Sessions Judge had committed illegality by discharging the accused in disregard of the well settled principles of law and that such an order cannot stand the scrutiny of law.

Appearing on behalf of the victim girl on Wednesday Advocate Aires Rodrigues sought that the maximum sentence be imposed as rape was a very serious crime against one’s mind, psyche and reputation leaving a permanent scar on the life of the victim.

Rodrigues also urged the Court to impose an appropriate penalty by way of fine to the tune of over Rs 10 lakh so that the victim recovers the amount along with interest which she was cheated of by the convict.

An offence under Section 376 is punishable with rigorous imprisonment which shall not be less than seven years but which may extend to imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine, while for an offence under Section 420 the maximum punishment which can be awarded is imprisonment for a term of 7 year and fine.