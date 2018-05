Poets from across the country were invited to be part of Rangarang and Kavi Sammelan that was held at Kala Academy recently. The chief guest for the function was Minister for AYUSH, Shripad Naik. The event was organised by Helpful Organisation for Likeminded Indians. Poets Rambabu Sikarwar (Rajasthan), Ruchi Chaturvedi (Agra), Ranjana Haya (Lucknow), Arjun Chand (Jhansi), Sanjeev Bubey (UP) and Kirti Vardhan (Delhi) participated in the programme

