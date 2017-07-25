Rane pitches for tourism policy, stern punishment in drug cases

PANAJI: Stating that there is a need for a tourism policy, senior Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane on Tuesday urged the government to maintain the existing tourism infrastructure in the state.

“There is a need for a tourism policy for Goa. The government has failed to maintain the existing tourist cottages at Keri and Sattari and other infrastructure which were built by spending crores of rupees and due to which it is completely in ruins and I feel the government has to spend another couple of crores to maintain it,” said Rane, while speaking on the floor of the House during a discussion on demands, which also included tourism and sports and youth affairs.

Raising grave concern over the flow of drugs and its easy availability, he said the government should impose a strict punishment for possession of drugs; a policy similar to one which is in force in Singapore should be implemented where on arrival of tourists a slip, mentioning about severe punishment, is distributed to them.

“Goa has only been dreaming about a sports city in Pernem. Where is the sports city? What is the status and progress and when the state will have National Games,” he questioned.

He said that despite having Olympic-size swimming pools and other required facilities, Goa has failed to produce medal prospect competitive swimmers in the state.

“We don’t have required good coaches, the government needs to look into this seriously,” he said.

Rane also said that Panaji being the capital city should have a football stadium.

Meanwhile, Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao stated that football is being neglected by the government and urged to formulate a scheme to provide ground for training.

Expressing happiness that his demand was looked into by the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Alemao informed the House that the Chief Minister has received a written assurance from the civil aviation ministry that Dabolim airport would continue to function even after Mopa airport becomes a reality.

He further urged the government to safeguard the interest of taxi operators in the backdrop of central notification on speed governor. He said the government should come out with a shack policy and allot shacks to Goans well before the forthcoming tourist season begins in the state.

Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes demanded that sports budget should be increased and backed Alemao’s demand for a sports scheme to promote football in Goa and protect the existing football clubs.

Pointing out that false ceiling of Tilak Maidan is on verge of collapse, Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida urged the government to maintain the ground on priority basis and create other required infrastructure.