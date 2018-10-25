Ramponnkars’ catch still catches Saxttikars’ eyes

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Unnerved by the formalin-in-fish issue, people of Salcete still prefer having the fish which is caught by ramponnkars off the beaches of Benaulim, Colva and Cansaulim.

They eschew the fish brought in from outside Goa and sold in fish markets.

The Goans go to the beaches and buy from ramponnkars various types of fish like sardines, mackerels, small-sized squids and white pomfrets.

“We buy the fish from ramponnkars at the beach because we can see the fish being caught. And it is directly sold to us unlike the fish sold at retail markets. The fish vendors at the fish markets claim that the fish sold by them is caught by local fishers. But I doubt their claim,” said a woman who had come to the Benaulim beach to buy fish.

The ramponnkars sell their catch in mornings and evenings, catering to the rising demand of the health-conscious local fish lovers.

The locally caught fish is also available at Cansaulim, Verna and Benaulim.

Admitting that people’s confidence in the fish sold in the state markets has been at the low ebb, TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai said on Wednesday that the people of Mapusa and Panaji do not

have much problem with the fish, and the problem has affected only the people of Salcete.

“I spoke to the Chief Minister today requesting him to take an early decision on it. I am of the opinion that if setting up of well-equipped labs takes time then a ban on fish imports is a must,” he said.

Fish vendors at the retail market said that people still do not come to buy the fish. A vendor at the SGPDA market told this reporter that “ramponnkars and boat owners do not get their catch to the market. Only those vendors who have good rapport with the ramponnkars get the catch to sell it in the market.”

Some Goans are exacerbated by the whole issue. Datta Gaonkar of Margao said, “The government is fooling us, telling that they are setting up this laboratory and bringing in that agency to test the fish. Actually the ministers are taking us for a ride… Our family has stopped buying the fish sold in the retail market in Margao.”

Sources said that hoteliers and restaurateurs buy a lot of fish at the wholesale fish market. It is, however, not known whether they buy the fish caught by local trawler owners and ramponnkars.

However, a hotelier clarified that they too buy fish at the beaches as customers ask for locally caught fish.

“But the locally caught fish is not regularly available. Hence we have to buy the imported fish,’’ he said.