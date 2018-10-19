Ramnagar-Colvale residents stage protest over irregular water supply

MAPUSA: The residents of Ramnagar in Colvale on Wednesday gathered at the overhead tank to raise their grievance as they are having irregular water supply for the last number of months.

The villagers claimed that once the overhead tank is made operational, their water woes will be resolved.

The Ramnagar residents claimed that for almost one year they are facing the problem of irregular water supply and the department has failed to resolve the problem.

The villagers said that the overhead tank was constructed seven years back but it is yet to made functional.

A local informed that last year they had staged a morcha at the assistant engineer’s office, and then approached the PWD minister as the engineer failed to provide any assurance.

The Minister directed the engineer to inspect the tank, and accordingly the panchayat took a resolution for the installation of a pump and a three phase line was also laid.

The locals informed that “every third or fourth day they are forced to get a water tanker to meet their daily needs as there is no pressure”.

Satish Chodankar, a resident of Ramnagar, said, “For the last one year we have been facing problem of irregular water supply and no attempts are made to resolve our issue. In Thivim constituency all villages get 24 hours water supply except our area.”

Chodankar further added, “We hardly get water for three hours or on alternate day. If Thivim can get 24 hours supply then we should get for at least 12 hours.”

Another resident Suryakant Matkar said, “This problem is going on for the last many years and the solution for this problem is that the department should provide a direct connection to the tank so that it can be filled and water can be supplied to the residents”.

Panch member Sheetal Chodankar said, “When we had approached the Minister, he assured us that the problem would be resolved but nothing has happened till date. If our problem is not resolved in four days’ time then we will stage a morcha at the PWD office.”