Ramchandra Joshi and Gaurav Naik win Rapid Identification

Department of Zoology, Ganpat Parsekar College of Education, Harmal held a competition titled Rapid Identification of Zoological specimen. The aim was to provide a platform for zoology students to acquaint themselves with a variety of animals across the planet.

Students from various higher secondary schools and the host college participated in the competition. Participants and respective teachers were welcomed by principal, Ganpat Parsekar College of Education, Udesh Natekar. Winners in the higher secondary category were: first place was won by Ramchandra Joshi, Harmal Panchakroshi Higher Secondary School; second place was awarded to Richa Khorjuvekar, DM’s Higher Secondary School and third place was won by Pradnyesh Naik, Harmal Panchakroshi Higher Secondary School. In the college category, first place was won by Gaurav Naik, second place was awarded to Anusha Kunde and third place was secured by Nikita Korkankar. Prizes were presented by Udesh Natekar.