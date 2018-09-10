Rallyists denounce demand for ban on Sanatan Sanstha

PONDA: Denouncing the demand for a ban on the Sanatan Sanstha, members of several Hindu organisations took out a protest rally on Sunday in Ponda claiming that “innocent Hindus” have been arrested in the Naalasopara explosives seizure case.

Some 400 people rallied through the town under the banner of the ‘National Hindu Movement’ amid heavy police presence along the route of the rally, which was organised by the Sanatan Sanstha.

Addressing the gathering after the rally, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s Goa convenor Dr Manoj Solanki claimed that no evidence incriminating the Sanatan Sanstha has been found.

“Some political parties, organisations, the so-called progressive Muslim leaders and writers are demanding a ban on the Sanatan Sanstha. This demand is outrageous… in this secular nation such a demand should be ridiculed,” he said.

“Nine Hindus have been arrested in the last one month in the Naalasopara explosives seizure case and the Dabholkar murder case. The arrested persons don’t have any links with the Sanatan Sanstha. Even the police have failed to prove any role of the

Sanatan Sanstha in any of the cases. This shows that some people are trying to spoil the name of the Sanatan Sanstha,” he maintained.

Besides Solanki, Tulsidas Ganjekar, Mahesh Parke, Ramesh Naik and Satyavan Palker also addressed the people.

Some of the speakers threatened to launch an agitation over the demand for a ban on the Sanatan Sanstha.

The speakers pitched for a probe into the alleged conspiracy to target the Sanatan Sanstha, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and other Hindu organisations.

A press release issued by the Sanatan Sanstha said that members of Hindavi Swaraj Sangatana, Rajasthan Rajput Samaj, Shivyodha Sangatana, Sankhali Shivpremi Sangatana, Mayem Buvimochan Samiti, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Shisai Gudipadva Samiti, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, women self-help groups, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Sanatan Sanstha, Ranaragini sect, Gomantak Mandir and Dhaarmik Sanstha Mahasangh took part in the rally.