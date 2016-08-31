Rallying behind Velingkar, Goa Sangh resigns en masse

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In a major jolt to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the sangh karyakartas from across the state on Wednesday created turmoil in the organisation by resigning en masse, opposing the relieving of RSS Goa chief Subhash Velingkar.

In a first of its kind for the Sangh, around 400 swayamsevaks attending the meeting with leaders of the Konkan region of RSS came down heavily against the decision of the organisation to relieve Velingkar. The karyakartas lashed out at the ideological mentor of the BJP, accusing the organisation of succumbing to political pressures of the BJP.

Addressing media after the meeting, one of the state leaders Pravin Nisvankar stated that the decision to resign en masse was taken after the Konkan region leaders turned down the demand of the karyakartas to reinstate Velingkar as the chief in the state. He said, “After having been informed that Velingkar Sir will not be reinstated, all of us, the state, district, taluka as well as all the units’ karyakartas in Goa have decided to resign en masse and announced it during the meeting.”

Rallying behind Velingkar, the karyakartas have further decided to work full time as Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) volunteers. “All of us will now work full time for the BBSM and from September 16 onwards, we will work towards achieving the target of making two lakh matrabhasha rakshaks (mother tongue protectors),” Nisvankar added.

The karyakartas have further announced their allegiance to the recently announced decision of the BBSM to float a political outfit. Nisvankar said, “Upon the declaration of the political party, our allegiance will be with it and we will work for its success. All efforts will be to defeat BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections.”

Earlier, the stormy meeting, which witnessed every ground level leader and worker taking a dig at the BJP leadership in general and Manohar Parrikar and Laxmikant Parsekar in particular, threatened to resign en masse if the decision to relieve Velingkar was not reverted.

Velingkar on Wednesday was apparently moved away from his position for taking on the ruling BJP over the crucial issue of medium of instruction (MoI). However, releasing a press statement, the Konkan region chief Satish Modh said that Velingkar has been relieved from the responsibilities as the Goa chief.

The statement stated, “RSS is of the opinion that all efforts should be made to strengthen the system for primary education in mother tongue in all parts of the country. RSS has supported and will continue to support the cause of agitation in Goa by the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM), which is in consonance with the aforesaid opinion of RSS.”

However, karyakartas were skeptical and stated, “If the sangh was indeed supporting the cause of the mother tongue, the RSS leadership would have recalled Parrikar from the Centre and sacked Parsekar for appeasing the minorities.”

During the meeting, taking a dig at the ruling BJP in the state, karyakartas lashed out at the government’s inability to stop casinos. One of them stated, “We all know what Thailand is famous for, and with the policies of this government, it looks like we are going their way.”

Another karyakarta said, “This government is only out to appease the minorities. Be it the MoI issue or the massive expenditures incurred on organising the Old Goa feast, building infrastructure for the minority institutes as well as contemplating to name the Mopa airport after St Francis Xavier.”

The meeting was attended by RSS Konkan region leaders Sunil Sapre, Abhijit Gokhale and Sumant Amshekar as well as state leaders which included the ousted Subhash Velingkar, Ratnakar Lele, Subhash Desai and Krishnaraj Sukerkar.