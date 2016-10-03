Raising up the ‘Fallen’

Sunaparanta: Goa Centre for the Arts in collaboration with Jhaveri Contemporary Mumbai are hosting works two international artists—Shambhavi Kaul and Simryn Gill titled ‘Fallen Objects’ which will be previewed today, October 4. NT BUZZ speaks to the brains behind this exhibition and the artist

ARTI DAS | NT BUZZ

Sunaparanta: Goa Centre for the Arts in collaboration with Priya and Amrita Jhaveri of Jhaveri Contemporary Mumbai are hosting the opening of ‘Fallen Objects’ – an exhibition of photographs and paper works by artist Simryn Gill and video installation by experimental film maker Shambhavi Kaul. The exhibition is curated by Sensorium Festival co-founder, Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi.

It is for the first time that Sunaparanta has collaborated with this Mumbai based gallery which is known to showcase best of contemporary international artists.

Dattaraj Salgaocar, patron, Sunaparanta–Goa Centre for the Arts, while speaking about this collaboration says, “Over the years I have acquired works from Jhaveri Contemporary and their eye is international and singular – their artists are entirely unlike any other gallery in this country.”

Salgaocar also shares that in the coming month of November they are hosting artist Roger Ballen. Interestingly they had hosted his works in the month of October last year. But, this time he is opening his new show here. “Roger Ballen, one of South Africa’s most celebrated artists, will open his new show with us on November 4. Sunaparanta will publish a limited edition monograph to celebrate this show, and it marks the first time a major international artist has chosen to open his new work in India.”

Priya Jhaveri of Jhaveri Contemporary Mumbai, while speaking about hosting of ‘Fallen Objects’ here in Goa, says: “It’s very exciting for us to introduce our gallery and artists to audiences in Goa. It is important for us as a gallery to collaborate with institutions like Sunaparanta to produce thoughtful exhibitions outside the gallery context. Both Simryn and Shambhavi are recognised widely outside India, and we hope through such collaborations, we can create greater visibility for their work, and our own, within India as well.”

Jhaveri Contemproary which was started in the year 2010 is now considered as one of the country’s only truly international gallery. While speaking about this journey Priya says: “It’s been very exciting but not without challenges. The bureaucratic hurdles aside — shipping and importing artworks into India, and the often-colossal associated costs and efforts— it’s twice as hard to create interest for artists who are not known, or lesser-known, in a local context. This said it’s been a privilege to work with artists like Anish Kapoor (2010) or the estate of Raghubir Singh (2015), to host their homecomings.”

Siddharth, curator of this exhibition says, “I showed Simryn Gill during the last Sensorium; her vocabulary is distinctive. When Priya Jhaveri of Jhaveri Contemporary offered us this exhibition it was an honour— these particular works had never been shown in India, and some works from this show are in the permanent collection of MOMA. Moreover, anyone who lives in Goa recognizes how the beautiful works in ‘Forest’ reverberate with the verdure we live with. The transaction between the green cover and literary works is what drew me to Gill’s particular language and vision in this show. Moreover, we have a young, fierce voice in Shambhavi Kaul, whose work comes decorated with laurels from the world over and continues to expand on the video work we have shown at Sunaparanta.”

Siddharth also stresses on the point that both these works are quite distinct and unique. “I am not interested in uniting works always; sometimes that they are different is more enjoyable, different to the point of being aesthetically antithetical to each other. This is why we showed them together, at the suggestion of Priya Jhaveri.”

On a concluding note Siddharth is confident that Goan audience are ready to witness such out of the box exhibitions. “I have always believed Goan audiences are more sophisticated, curious and compassionate than any I have encountered in India, and Sunaparanta endeavours to serve this gentle eye that is distinctively Goan.”

(‘Fallen Objects’ will preview on October 4 at 7 p.m. at Sunaparanta, Goa Centre for the Arts, Altinho, Panaji. The exhibition will be on view till October 22. The preview and exhibition is open to all.)

Shambhavi – The experimental influence

Shambhavi Kaul is an experimental filmmaker whose films, intentionally, resist easy description. Her works are exhibited worldwide at International film festivals such as the Toronto International Film Festival, the Berlinale, to name a few and at international art events such as the Shanghai Biennale, the Frieze Art Fair and Big Ears Festival. Her video installation ‘Fallen Objects’, consists of a large, projected video loop composed of seven shots that continuously rearrange themselves based on an internal code, and floorboard sculptures in the form of scraps of cloth – the “fallen objects” of the title, the materialised detritus of the rectangular carpets depicted in the video loop, which are cast out of their ethereal projection by the interventions of a pair of suspended scissors.

In conversation with NT BUZZ she speaks about her work and the impact being the daughter of filmmaker Mani Kaul has had on her

How will you define your video installation ‘Fallen Objects?’

‘Fallen Objects’ is a reflection on cinema, outside the movie theatre. What does it mean when cinema plays on a loop and audiences, now dispersed, move in an out at their will?

Your work does not give an easy description. Is it a deliberate attempt or does it comes organically?

I prefer if audiences can make up their own minds about the meaning of my work. Thus, to an extent it is deliberate that there is no easy description. Another way to say it is that there is no one single interpretation.

For such video installations two things are very important—technology and editing, which are both technical in nature. So, how do these two things inspire you as an artist?

I worked for many years as an editor before beginning my own practice. I find editing to be very important to my work.

As a filmmaker, my interest in installation is based on thinking about cinema outside the traditional movie theatre. For me it is a way to reflect on the changing nature of cinema as it is now dispersed from the movie theatre on so many screens and into so many spaces.

As the daughter of renowned filmmaker, Mani Kaul, how has his influence shaped you as a filmmaker?

It is very difficult of me to define what constitutes “influence” from a lifetime of having lived together. I suppose I am so deeply influenced by my parents that I don’t really know how to speak about this objectively. It says a lot, I suppose, that I consider myself to be a filmmaker, even though my practice includes installation, writing, and photography in addition to filmmaking.

ABOUT SIMRYN GILL AND HER WORK

Simryn Gill lives between Port Dickson, Malaysia and Sydney, Australia. Her methods include photography, drawing, making collections, and writing. Her work has been shown in numerous solo and group exhibitions. In her work titled ‘Collages’ are word fragments ripped out of books to scuttle across paper like a swarm of insects. Her other work titled ‘Forest’ is when in the 1990s, she used to live in Singapore for a time. Whilst there, she tore pages from books and hung them in the trees of her garden, as if trying to graft culture to nature. ‘Forest’ is a photographic record of these interventions, in which excerpts from ‘Robinson Crusoe’, ‘The Origin of Species’ and other popular household books were incorporated within the leaves, fruits and roots of plants and trees. Subjected to the elements and digested by birds, insects and fungi, the pages were gradually absorbed into the ecosystem.