Rains may pound Goa on weekend

PANAJI: The India meteorological department has forecast ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in the state over the weekend, and the downpour is likely to continue till Monday.

The weather department had earlier issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall for Friday for the state.

The IMD on its website has carried ‘most vigil’ warning for Saturday with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy precipitations at isolated places.

The forecaster has also issued a ‘be aware’ alert for Sunday and Monday, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places.

The monsoon will be fully active in the next three or four days.

Strong monsoon conditions are prevailing over Arabian Sea, pushing squally wind speed to reach 40-50 kmph and gust at 60 kmph. The conditions are likely to prevail off Konkan and Goa coasts till June 12.

The rainfall recorded at Mormugao stands 18mm, Canacona and Margao each received 9 mm of rains and Panaji, Ponda, Pernem and Dabolim each received 7mm of precipitations.

Mapusa received 5mm of rains, while Old Goa and Quepem each recorded 3mm of rainfall.

The least rainfall was recorded at Sanguem (2mm), while Sankhali and Valpoi each received 1mm of rains.

PTI ADDS FROM NEW DELHI: The IMD alerted residents on west coast about the possibility of “extremely heavy rainfall” in parts of the region during next two-three days.

The southwest monsoon moves from sea to land and remains active from June through September over the Indian subcontinent. It has two branches – the Arabian sea branch and the Bay of Bengal branch – that bring rainfall across India.

The IMD said the monsoon has advanced to parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema region and coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of south Konkan, south-central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, Telangana, and west-central and north Bay of Bengal.

It said the conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and remaining parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 24 hours.

“Increased rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra is likely to continue till June 10. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from tomorrow. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is very likely during this period,” the IMD said.

The rainfall activity over the regions is likely to reduce from June 12.

Mumbai and its satellite cities have been alerted about the possible heavy rainfall.