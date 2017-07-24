Rain picks up steam, looks to cut deficiency

PANAJI: The monsoon rainfall, which has picked up steam in the last few days, looked to cut deficiency in rainfall. The weekly rainfall statistics for the state has shown surplus rainfall of 30 per cent, but has not been able to make up for the deficiency recoded during start of monsoon since June 1.

The weekly rainfall statement for the period between July 13 and July 19 shows excess rainfall of 30 per cent. Within meteorological subdivisions, the highest excess rainfall was in South Goa of around 32 per cent, while North Goa recorded excess rainfall of 27 per cent.

In the last few days, the state has witnessed good spell of rain, which has not been able to make up for the deficiency of 37 per cent a week earlier.

So far, the state has received 55.7 inches of rainfall since June 1.

From June 1 to July 19, the state has received 1416 mm of rainfall against the normal of 1574 mm. This shows the cumulative rainfall deficiency of 10 per cent – the North Goa received 1513 mm rain against 1666mm normal rainfall with deficiency of 9 per cent, while South Goa recorded 1328 mm rainfall as against the normal of 1491 mm with the deficiency of 11 per cent.

June recorded a rainfall deficiency of 7 per cent, reflecting a poor start to the four-month-long monsoon season: the actual rain for June was 753 mm rainfall against the expected 812 mm.

In its forecast for next four days, the IMD said moderate rain is likely to occur at most places.