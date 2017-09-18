Rain picks up, pushes down shortage in Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

After being erratic for quite some time, the southwest monsoon has picked up steam considerably in the last few days. The rainfall deficit in state, which had hovered around the 20-per cent mark, has come down to 18 per cent.

In the last three months of the season there had been continuous rainfall deficit of 20 per cent in the state. This means rainfall in September will play a crucial role in making up for the deficit.

In the last 48 hours, about 98.4 mm of rainfall was recorded, which was more than four times of expected rain.

In the last 48 hours, about 98.4 mm of rainfall was recorded, which was more than four times of expected rain.

According to data provided by the meteorological centre, since the beginning of the monsoon in June, the coastal state received 2347 mm of rainfall against the expected 2871 mm of rainfall, which was 536 mm less of rain from June 1 to September 18.

The monsoon was weak in 2015 with deficiency of 20 per cent which had adversely affected the agriculture sector. But in 2016, the monsoon was good with just 1 per cent deficiency.

In September last year heavy rainfall was witnessed, exceeding normal range for many days. This year during the same period the normal range exceeded only three times.

No exceptionally heavy rainfall warning has been issued, and the meteorological department has pulled back the red alert. But the IMD cautioned the fishermen against venturing into the sea for next 24 hours.

“There will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in few parts of the state,” the IMD director M L Sahu said, adding that “some parts of Goa may experience strong wind and rain”.

The weather department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places for next 24 hours and heavy rainfall at isolated places for subsequent two days on Wednesday and Thursday.

In terms of actual rainfall on Monday, Sankhali recorded the highest rainfall of 118 mm, which has been followed by Sanguem (86.2 mm) and Valpoi (82 mm).

Pernem recorded 77.8 mm rainfall to stand at the fourth position. Panaji received 70 mm, Dabolim (67.4 mm), Mapusa (65.2 mm), Canacona (61 mm), while Margao and Old Goa both recorded 60 mm.

Mormugao and Quepem talukas recorded the lowest rainfall of 44.4mm and 35 mm respectively in the last 24 hours.

Drishti Lifesaving issued an advisory cautioning locals as well as tourists not to venture into the sea or indulge in watersports of any kind over the next 96 hours as the weather and sea conditions are expected to be rough and heavy showers are expected to continue for the next few days.

“Red flags have been posted across all beaches under Drishti’s surveillance indicating that these are strictly non-swim zones. It’s advisable to steer clear of the high-tide line in such circumstances. Even wading into the sea can be risky,” the advisory said.

Every year, the state government bars people from swimming in the sea during the monsoon – from June to September.