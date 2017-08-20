Railways cracks whip on senior officials

MUZAFFARNAGAR/NEW DELHI: Cracking the whip, the Railways on Sunday night sent on leave its three top officials, including a secretary-level Railway Board official, suspended four and transferred one in the wake of Utkal train derailment which appeared to have been caused by negligence.

The action against the eight officers came hours after member (traffic) of the Railway Board Mohd Jamshed indicated that negligence appeared to have caused the derailment in which 22 people were killed and 156 injured, 26 of them critically.

Member (engineer) in the Railway Board Aditya Kumar Mittal, northern railway general manager R K Kulshrestha and divisional railway manager (Delhi) R N Singh were sent on leave, said a railway ministry statement.

Mittal, a secretary-level officer, is the senior-most functionary to be sent on leave in the wake of the accident, said a railway official, describing it as an “unprecedented move”.

Officials are usually sent on leave till the time the probe is over and the responsibility fixed.

Kulshrestha and R N Singh had visited the accident site on Saturday night and were part of the first central team which inspected the damaged track.

R K Verma, senior divisional engineer, Delhi division, Rohit Kumar, assistant engineer (Meerut), Inder Jeet Singh, senior section engineer (Muzzafarnagar) and Pradeep Kumar, junior engineer (Khatauli) have all been suspended, the statement said.

Chief track engineer Alok Ansal has been transferred, it added.

“This is the strictest possible action that could have been taken and the intention was to send out a message that officers at each level have to take responsibility. It is a clear case of negligence,” a senior railway ministry official said while refusing to be identified.

The action was taken on the basis of an internal report which is learnt have said the rail track was found cut by a hacksaw and as a result there was a gap in the tracks, according to officials in the know.

The report also said the fish plate and the nut bolt on a section of the tracks were not fixed properly, they said.

The train, which was on its way from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar in Uttarakhand, had 23 coaches, of which 13 derailed at Khatauli in UP, R N Singh said earlier in the day.

Six coaches of the train, which was running at a speed of over 100 kmph, were severely damaged, he added. One coach crashed into a house.

Survivors were rescued and bodies pulled out till late Saturday night and rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force got over at around 3 am.

The death toll in the accident went up to 22 on Sunday evening, with one more person identified as Sushil Kumar succumbing to his injuries in a hospital in Ghaziabad, according to district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar G S Priydarshi. Of them, 15 bodies have been identified.

Principal secretary (information) to the UP government Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that 156 people were injured in the derailment and many among them remain critical.

More than 50 injured passengers have been discharged after medical treatment while free medical treatment of another 102 injured passengers is in progress, UP cabinet minister Satish Mahana told PTI in Lucknow.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had directed Railway Board chairman to fix responsibility on “prima facie evidence by the end of day”.

Jamshed, who had rushed to the accident spot, said he had seen maintenance tools on the tracks.

“Prime facie, it seems maintenance work was being carried out on the tracks…. Some maintenance work was going on, which might have caused the derailment of Utkal Express,” Jamshed said.