Sunday , 30 July 2017
Railway ticket booking service at Raia post office ‘paralysed’

Posted by: nt July 30, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

The railway ticket booking service at the Raia post office in South Goa is besieged with problems including staff crisis and poor internet connectivity.

The railway authorities have tied up with the Indian Post with an aim to provide  better service in the rural areas to lessen the hardships faced by the train passengers.

Though the  service was extended  by  the South Western Railways, the  tickets of  KRC trains were also made available using the  online service.

“The system is almost  paralysed  here. It is not working.  Whenever I went to Raia  post office to book train  tickets to Valankanni,  I had to come back as the answer  was ‘net is down and the system is not  responding.’ This happened to me twice. And, so I had to rush to Margao to book the tickets,’’ said   John  Fernandes of  Raia.

“The internet connectivity and staff shortage at the post office of Raia have affected the service.  I demand with the railway authorities  to inspect  the  counter to  ascertain the  problems  faced by the locals and to provide us a better service,”  said  Joanita  Colaco e Baretto.

She added that the local commuters never got the benefit of train ticket booking during the festive season as the officials inform of ‘problems.’

A visit to the Raia post office confirmed that the service is affected due to the poor internet connectivity.

The post office also faces the shortage of trained hands.  The training to book the tickets online is given only to the particular staff by the post office and as such, whenever the concerned staff member is on leave,  such a service is affected.

Sources said most of the train tickets booked from here are for travel to Mumbai, Pune, Valankanni and Howra.

When contacted, in-charge of the Raia post office, sub post master (SPM) Mangala Naik admitted that  due to poor net connectivity, the service gets affected.

“The service is slow. This happens because of  low speed of the internet. As we do not have a special staff member dedicated only to this job, those seeking railway tickets have to stand in queue among the other visitors.  We have no option,” Naik  said.

In a month, roughly 20 train tickets are booked from this post office, she added.

 

