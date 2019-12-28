Raia youth’s death: cops record statements of four persons

Margao: The Maina Curtorim police have recorded statements of four persons, including a woman in connection with the death of 25-year-old Seeto Juliano Marques from Raia.

Partly burnt body of the youth from Santemol-Raia was found atop a plateau at Deuapaz in Loutolim on Thursday afternoon.

The police had found half burnt mobile at the site, and upon verification it was found that he had given a call to one woman.

The police said that they have seized the mobile and same will be sent for collecting call details.

“We have recorded the statements of four persons as a part of the investigation, including a woman, and further investigation is in progress,” said a police officer associated with investigation of the case.

He said that post-mortem of the body was conducted by the doctors at Hospicio Hospital, Margao, and added that the post-mortem report has mentioned that the youth ‘died due to shock as a result of extensive flame burn injuries.’

Based on the report, the Maina Curtorim police have registered the case as an unnatural death.

“We conducted searches in bushes around to find out whether any one has thrown any material but so far nothing has been found,” the police said adding one of the deceased’s shoes was totally burnt besides there was a helmet and a purse in the scooter parked by him in the area.

A police team comprising police sub-inspector Tejas Kumar Naik, PSI Mahesh Naik, and ASI Chandrakant Velip and headed by police inspector Gurudas Kadam was camping in the area till late Thursday night and searches were conducted at few places to get clues in the case.

The police informed that the body was handed over to family members after the post-mortem, and investigation is in

progress.

The victim, who is survived by father, mother and other family members, was working in Kuwait and had come down to Goa for his sister’s wedding, which was held in the last week of November.

He was supposed to return to Kuwait on January 8.

The police have made it clear that no suicide note was found at the spot from where the body was recovered.

The villagers had disclosed that Seeto was last seen in the village at around 7 pm on December 25. Since he did not return home on Christmas night, the worried family members had filed a missing complaint.

A senior police officer said that beat police constable of Maina-Curtorim police noticed the partly-burnt body lying at some distance from a cross located in an isolated area at Loutolim.