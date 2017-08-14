Raia VP to form special panel to reassess house tax

MARGAO: Raia panchayat on Sunday, in continuation of the July 30 adjourned gram sabha, resolved to form a special committee with appointment of a surveyor to help reassess the house tax and the trade tax since it has not been done for a very long time.

The proposal was moved by Peter Carvalho and supported by the former sarpanch Xavier Fernandes. Carvalho pointed out that there are instances wherein mud houses have been renovated and reconstructed as bungalows while the tax has remained the same. House tax is the main source of revenue generation for the panchayat, Carlvalho maintained. His argument gained support from other villagers before a resolution was passed to that effect.

The villagers resolved to file a complaint over an occupancy certificate issued for a project at Arlem. They asked the sarpanch to immediately withdraw the occupancy certificate given to the builder. In this regard, the sarpanch Zelia Gonsalves e Fernandes assured to file a complaint.

The gram sabha also resolved that the panchayat should conduct a post-occupancy audit to verify whether the building projects are as per the plans or not.

The issue of migrants staying in the village was also largely debated with several villagers expressing their views on it. Some suggested inspection of rented rooms while others felt that one month’s rent should be collected from the owners by the panchayat.

The villagers also resolved that an inspection should be carried out on a project at Arlem to verify the complaint filed before the panchayat. “We, all the panchayat members will carry out the inspection along with the complainant and if there are any irregularities found, we will take action,” assured deputy sarpanch Mario D’Souza.

Maria Vales highlighted the need for having fire safety measures in place and it was resolved to write to the police to step up efforts to control instances of rapes in Goa. The panchayat was also asked to write to the police about alleged drug peddling and prostitution activities. Earlier, the panchayat secretary read out the administrative reports and annual reports. Various village-level committees were also formed.