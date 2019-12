Raia villagers demand details of Seeto death, police say investigation in right direction

Raia villagers have demanded in-depth probe into Seeto Marques’ death. The villagers met DySP Serafine Dias on Saturday to seek details of the investigation. DySP said investigation has started from day 1 and witnesses are being interrogated. Seeto’s corpse was found at Loutolim.

One 25-year-old youth Seeto Marques from Raia was found dead with burn injuries on his body at Devpaz in Loutolim.