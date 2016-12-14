Rahul to visit Goa on Dec 16

PANAJI: All-India Congress committee vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on December 16 to address a public meeting at Fatorda as part of the Jan Jagruti Padyatra.

Addressing the media, Goa pradesh Congress committee president Luizinho Faleiro said that Gandhi would address the people of the state at the public meeting at Fatorda.

“Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Goa on December 16 and will address the meeting at the Fatorda ground scheduled to be held in the evening. Though he has visited the state many times, this is the first time he will address a public meeting,” Faleiro said.

He further said the statements of the former cabinet minister Sudin Dhavalikar have vindicated the Congress’ stand that the state under the present BJP government has regressed by almost 10 years.

“Rahul Gandhi is coming to Goa to reassure to the people of Goa, especially the youth, that the future of Goa will not be allowed to regress any further and that the Congress as in the past will continue to contribute to the progress and development of Goa,” he added.

Opposition leader Pratapsing Rane said, “There is no solution without the Congress. Under this government you can see the mess created, right from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.”

The Jan Jagruti Padyatra, which commenced on November 29 from Patradevi in Pernem taluka, will conclude at the Fatorda ground on December 16 with the public meeting.

Faleiro said the block committees of Dabolim and Cumbharjua constituencies have submitted memorandums demanding new faces as candidates for the 2017 assembly elections.

“The new block committees have demanded that new faces be given tickets for the coming assembly elections,” he said.

Stating that the Congress is an organisation of multiple people and not working for a single person, Rane said, “The party is of everybody and not of an individual, and therefore everybody works together.”

Rane said that MLAs Mauvin Godinho and Pandurang Madkaikar who have announced their ensuing entry into the BJP, were frightened of the government’s threats and running around like rats.

“Those who are frightened are running out like rats… Those who can’t face threats are behaving like rats,” he added.

He questioned their contribution to the party despite holding party positions and being members of the assembly on behalf of the Congress.