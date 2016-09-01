Rahul prefers to face trial in RSS case

NEW DELHIL: Rahul Gandhi Thursday preferred to face trial as an accused in a defamation case for his remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, saying he stood by every word of his statement made during a poll rally in 2014. The Congress vice president expressed his readiness to face trial after the apex court refused to interfere with criminal proceedings pending against him before a trial court in Maharashtra. Rahul then withdrew the appeal filed by him against the Bombay High Court judgment.

Please like & share: