Rahul Prabhudesai scaling newer heights

A passionate trekker and a mountaineer, Rahul Prabhudesai has successfully touched the summit of Mera Peak in Nepal recently. Speaking to NT BUZZ, Rahul reveals that his mental strength challenged the storms throughout his journey and talks about his future plans.

Rahul Prabhudesai, a passionate mountaineer has queued up a lot of peaks in his bucket list, and recently, he was the first Goan to scale the Mera Peak, at the altitude of 6,476 metres or 21,500 feet, in Nepal which is his highest so far. “This is my third expedition above 20,000 feet and sixth expedition overall,” he says.

Any peak above 5000 meters or 20,000 ft is considered as extreme altitude and here it is a point where your body starts deteriorating gradually and it cannot recover. Rahul scaled these heigts as a part of the Nepal based Himalayan Glacier Trekking Agency. Accompanied by another American mountaineer, he was guided by a Sherpa named Purba and three other porters who carried additional equipments as part of his team. “Sherpas are the ethnic community from a region in Nepal who are traditionally known to be the best climbers. Most trekking organisations that operate in Nepal and other parts of Asia, hire Sherpas as their major climbing staff,” he says.

Starting the journey after alighting from a flight that took them from Kathmandu to Lukla village, which Rahul says was an adventure in itself: “It is the most dangerous flight in the world; a 45-minute journey in a twelve-seater plane, and because of the climate, and high winds this flight often gets cancelled.”

After landing to Lukla, the team immediately began the trekking expedition, which lasted for around eight days. It takes minimum of four days to reach the base of the mountain, but it takes at least three more days to acclimatise to the cold region. “While, we were trekking we had to climb up and down the hill and the American trekker got mentally tired with this journey. As a result, he returned back during the trekking itself.”

Trekking in the cold Himalayan climate can prove to be treacherous, even fatal hence it is necessary to acclimatise the body to the new environment. “Even if we can gain the altitude at once, we do not. We rather prefer trekking and camping slightly up and down the altitude to get our body adjusted to the climate. More than fitness, proper acclimatisation is a key to a successful expedition,” he says.

Rahul’s expedition to Mera Peak was filled with bad weather and storms, but his mental strength was the one thing that kept him going. After eight days of trekking, Rahul, his Sherpa and two porters reached the last village called Khare at around 4,900 meters. “From Khare, it was almost eight hours climb to the base camp of the peak which is at the height of 5,400 meters and then camp one or high camp of Mera Peak at 5,800 meters and summit is at 6,476 meters. But when we were staying at Khare for acclimatisation we found that on the day when we are going to summit the peak, there will be high winds near the summit region which would risk our climb. It had also been snowing for a few days, which could lead to you tripping into a crevasse,” he says. A crevasse is a crack in the snow hill usually as deep as a kilometre and as narrow as one meter. When it snows, these crevasses get covered and there are chances that the climber may fall prey to it. “Hence, we have to constantly hit our trekking pole into the ground to look for crevasses as we climb,” he says.

The snowfall was a dampener to Rahul’s enthusiasm but instead of waiting for a day at the base camp, Rahul, along with the Sherpa and one porter skipped the base camp leaving behind the other porter. “I was upset because of the weather but then the first thing that a mountaineer is taught is that reaching the summit is not the whole aim of mountaineering. My Sherpa was a very experienced mountaineer and we decided to directly climb up to the high camp because the weather was worsening by the day and we would be further delayed if we waited.”

At the high camp Rahul met a Malaysian team, a team of two Japanese and another team of two Indians from Mumbai. The Malaysian team began to break the trail to the summit but after some time, they got stuck. “When you are still and not moving ahead, you are simply tiring yourself in such high altitude. So, my team decided not to wait and started breaking the trail. We reached the top, we were just half an hour, 150 meters away from the central summit of Mera Peak but the region was filled with crevasses,” says Rahul. This time they waited for the other teams to climb up who could rope them up. “We roped up, found a trail and reached the summit and this was the best moment. We started from Khare on May 1 and reached the peak on morning of May 2,” he says adding that in retrospect the decision of not waiting for the Malaysian team to break the trail was indeed a good one as the team had returned back after a few minutes at the high camp.

Living with parents who were adventurous, Rahul credits his interest in mountaineering to them. “My parents introduced me to trekking. I then began doing some exploratory treks with a company where we open routes to see if they are commercially viable. Eventually I tried my hand at mountaineering. I attended the basic course at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarakhand and thus my journey as a mountaineer began,” he says.

Mountaineering is a mental game where the control over the mind is a crucial element. Teaching you to live in the worst conditions, away from the civilisation without any support where even the task of tying your shoe lace and packing and unpacking your bag is tiring, mountaineering is an adventure sport like no other. “This is because of lack of oxygen and the cold region that restricts your mobility,” he adds.

With the success of reaching the summit at Mera Peak, Rahul now plans to climb Stok Kangri at Ladakh yet again this July. “This time, I may not just climb it but I may lead a trekking batch for a company.” Further in September, he plans to climb a technical peak in Nepal called Dhaulagiri 7, which is at 24,000 feet. “Post that, I am planning to train in Goa to attempt Mt Everest in April 2018,” he says excitedly.