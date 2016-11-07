Rahul now virtual chief of Cong

PTI

NEW DELHI

Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as Congress president Monday appeared imminent with members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), its highest decision making body, unanimously voicing “strong sentiment” for his elevation for the first time at a meeting which Sonia Gandhi gave a miss.

It was party veteran A K Antony, who set the ball rolling at the meeting, which lasted for four hours, when he spoke about the need for Rahul to take over the mantle of the 130-year-old party from his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. All other members, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh followed suit.

“Members unanimously expressed their strong sentiment that accepting the wishes of crores of Congress workers and well wishers, Rahul Gandhi take over as the president of the Congress party,” Antony told reporters while briefing on the deliberations.

Antony said all members including Manmohan Singh, insisted it was “high time” Rahul took over as party chief and the Congress mobilised “all forces” to take on “anti-people and dictatorial” policies of the Modi government.

Rahul, who presided over the meeting as Sonia Gandhi was reportedly indisposed, said he was ready to accept whatever responsibility is bestowed upon him by the Congress president and the CWC, in “fighting for the idea of India.”

The CWC warned the Modi government that its “undemocratic methods” and “acts to curtail” liberty and freedom of expression would be strongly resisted as Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on it alleging that democracy is going through “one of its darkest hours.” In a resolution on political and economic situation in the country, adopted at the meet, the CWC associated itself with the concerns of citizens and media over “growing intolerance, centralisation of authority, arbitrary and partisan decisions, abuse of power, and misuse of government agencies to target political opponents, critics and institutions.”

The apex policy making body of the Congress met close on the heels of detention of Rahul Gandhi thrice in two days by Delhi police after he protested over the OROP issue in the wake of suicide by an ex-serviceman. The meeting also comes in the backdrop of the government’s order putting a one-day ban on NDTV India over its coverage of the Pathankot terror attack, a move that has come under all-round attack from opposition and the media.

In a combative speech, Rahul said the ruling dispensation was “obsessed with power and seeking to silence” all those who disagree and which was “hiding behind the cloak of national security, civil society is being intimidated for asking questions.” “Asking questions is what discomforts this government the most, for they have no answers. We must in every forum, in particular the upcoming session of Parliament, expose the government’s failures,” Rahul said in his opening remarks.

With the winter session of Parliament just over a week away, the CWC resolved to continue its struggle “to expose communal and divisive agenda of BJP-RSS and reactionary forces and the failures and the double speak of the Modi government, and will champion with greater vigor the cause of the poor and the marginalised.”