Saturday , 17 December 2016
Rahul Gandhi at Fatorda
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi along with GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro, Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and All India Congress Committee general secretary and Goa desk in-charge Dr A Chella Kumar raising hands in a show of strength during the party rally at Fatorda on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi at Fatorda

Posted by: nt December 17, 2016 in Goa News

