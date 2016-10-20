Rahul for early declaration of Cong candidates

NT NETWORK

Asking the Goa pradesh Congress committee “not to confuse the cadre” by involving in discussions for forging alliance, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told the state leaders to focus on candidate selection and declare candidates for the 2017 assembly elections as early as possible.

A member of the Goa pradesh coordination committee who attended the meeting with Gandhi on Thursday in Delhi said that Gandhi took objection to the Congressmen talking about forging alliance instead of focusing on strengthening and working aggressively to expose failures of the BJP-led government in the state.

“When the AICC general secretary Digvijay Singhji asked Rahulji about the issue of alliance, Rahul categorically stated that the party should not indulge in alliance talks at this stage and create confusion amongst the party cadre,” the GPCC member stated.

The state party leader said that Gandhi insisted that the Goa unit should zero in on names of probable candidates at the earliest and forward the list to the central committee to firm up the names for early declaration of candidacies.

The GPCC member said that Gandhi chided the state leaders for lacking aggressiveness in cashing in on the failures of the government.

It is learnt that he has asked the partymen, especially the MLAs, to aggressively campaign against the government notwithstanding the revenge politics that could be expected in return.

The meeting, which lasted over three hours, was attended by Goa Pradesh Congress committee president Luizinho Faleiro, Opposition leader Pratapsing Rane, MLAs Digambar Kamat, and Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavalekar apart from former chief minister Ravi Naik, all-India Congress committee general secretary Digvijay Singh and AICC secretaries Dr Chella Kumar and Girish Chodankar

Alex Reginaldo Lourence did not attend the meeting as he reached late. But he had an individual interaction with Gandhi.

Lourenco is said to have expressed that the party should retire the old guards and leave out the tainted leaders from the assembly elections.

Valpoi MLA Vishwajeet Rane had informed Gandhi about his absence due to crucial personal commitments made earlier.

‘Rebel’ MLAs Pandurang Madkaikar and Mauvin Godinho apart from Santa Cruz MLA Jennifer Monserratte did not attend the meeting with Gandhi.