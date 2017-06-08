Rahul detained in MP amid high drama

NAYA GAON/MANDSAUR: The farmer movement in Madhya Pradesh moved into high political gear on Thursday as Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders were detained by police when they tried to make their way to Mandsaur, ground zero of the protests.

Police moved in to stop Gandhi as he defied elaborate security arrangements and tried to force his way into the state from Naya Gaon in Neemuch, about 400 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Surging crowds of Congress supporters followed him, shouting slogans like ‘Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan’ and ‘Rahul Gandhi zindabad.’

Hundreds of Congress workers as well as senior leaders like Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh legislator Jaiwardhan Singh also courted arrest. They were taken to the guesthouse of a cement company, a police official said.

Gandhi, also accompanied by senior party leaders Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and Janata Dal-United’s Sharad Yadav, took the opportunity to hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He told reporters that Modi could waive loans worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore of the rich but not for farmers. “He can’t give the right rates for their agricultural produce, can’t give them bonus, can’t give compensation… He can only give them bullets.”

Lashing out at the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government, he blamed both Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan for the deaths of five farmers in Mandsaur on Tuesday.

There was high drama as the police tried to stop what had turned into a rally of sorts with Gandhi leading from the front. When police tried to push him back, he ran into a field nearby from where he was detained.

Police tried to stop them saying there was curfew in Mandsaur. At this, Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath protested, saying they wanted to go there to restore peace but were being stopped.

Determined to meet the families of farmers in distress, Gandhi had walked for close to 100 metres before entering Madhya Pradesh from Dalia village in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district.

“Before entering MP, Gandhi rode pillion on a motorcycle in Nimbahed in Chittorgarh district for about five to seven kilometres,” IG Udaipur Anand Srivastava said. “Gandhi reached Udaipur from Delhi in a chartered plane and left for Madhya Pradesh in a four wheeler by road… After the bike ride, he walked to cross the border,” he said.

There were almost 2,000 people and nearly 150 vehicles with Gandhi, sources at the police control room said.

Meanwhile, the farmer protests Thursday spilled over to new areas of Madhya Pradesh even as the epicentre of the agitation, Mandsaur, remained relatively peaceful.

While curfew continued in Mandsaur, except for a two-hour relaxation, incidents of arson were reported from Shajapur and Dhar districts in western part of the state on the eighth day of the agitation for loan waiver and better crop price.

While a truck and two motorbikes were torched by protestors on the Mumbai-Agra highway (NH-3) in Shajapur district, stones were hurled at police personnel in Shajapur town, which witnessed the farmers’ unrest for the first time. Police fired teargas and lathi-charged stone-pelting mob near the local market in Shajapur. Following the incident, prohibitory orders were imposed in Shajapur town under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The agitation also spread to Chhindwara district in Mahakoshal region of the state. In Mandsaur district where five farmers were killed in police firing on Tuesday, Rapid Action Force (RAF), the anti-riot paramilitary force rushed by the Centre, was deployed Thursday morning. The Centre had rushed 1,100 personnel of the RAF to the violence-hit state on Wednesday.

At least 56 people have been arrested and over 100 detained in connection with violence during the farmers agitation here, police said.