Rafale As Key Issue Before 2019 Election

PACHU MENON, MARGAO

Surprisingly, defence deals tend to go awry the moment they are announced, not so much for the intricacies of the agreement as the political browbeating that takes unprecedented attention over the whole matter. With a hyperactive media virtually making a dissection of the complex jargon that makes up for the contract and bringing it under the microscope, it is soon in the public domain garnering an attention that is more inquisitive in nature. This curiosity then facilitates the making of a scam. If the Bofors scandal has haunted the Congress all these years, the BJP-led alliance at the Centre will now have to contend with the spectre of the Rafale deal looming large over it. Whether the BJP is beginning to feel Rafale heat or not is a matter of presumption. It is an overt secret that kickbacks are essentially a part of defence deals. Though mired in controversies, the ‘supply-chain’ formed from the stage of requisitioning to the final procurement of the ‘goods’ has had monetary considerations and other gratifications smoothening the progress of the deal. In India, however, it is more pertinent to speak about the ‘political complicity’ that characterises most of the government contracts. The corruption that defines these arrangements defies any challenge to its permanence metastasising into a malignancy that encompasses the entire system. Graft cases in defence deals are probably as ancient as the times that exemplify them. But it is the involvement of officers and personnel of the services in these frauds that rankles the patriotic emotions of the masses. It is indeed a bit difficult to digest the fact that those entrusted the task of safeguarding the nation against enemy designs could concern themselves with acts which could put them at risk of being labelled perfidious. The Rafale controversy has, however, given the opposition Congress a chance to come out all guns blazing and dent the popularity of the ‘upright’ Modi-sarkar! Of course, the Rafale deal is destined to go pretty much the same way as the Bofors and many such other controversies before them. But for now the Congress is striving hard to build a narrative around the Rafale deal that can have an effect similar to what Bofors scandal had on 1989 Lok Sabha elections. And the nation goes to polls in 2019!