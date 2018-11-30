Rachol model village project: state officials disappoint central team

NT NETWORK

A team appointed by the central government to undertake a post project evaluation of the Rachol village under the Sansaad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) was totally disappointed, as neither any state government line officer nor the panchayat secretary was present for an important meeting on Thursday.

The state government officers were mandatorily required to submit the work details in writing to the central team so that it could forward the same to the central government.

Two central teams were in Goa. While one team was scheduled to visit Khola village in Canacona taluka under the SAGY scheme, the other team comprising of three members – Chandrakant Kait, Subhash Patil and Deepak Yangekar – visited the villages of Ibrampur in Pernem and Rachol in Salcete.

The responsibility of undertaking the post project evaluation of villages in Zone 3 consisting of Maharashtra and Goa villages under the SAGY scheme, which was started in 2014, has been given by the central government to Savitribai Phule University, Pune.

These teams will report about the factual position

of the villages under the scheme to the concerned central government department.

Sarpanch of Rachol Eni Oliveira and former sarpanch Joseph Vaz, during whose tenure works under the central scheme were initiated in the ST-dominated village of Rachol, informed this daily after the lacklustre meet that Deputy Collector for Revenue and SAGY in-charge officer Paresh Phaldesai’s letter reached them barely 48 hours before the meeting because of which they could not organise the meet the way it should have been held.

The panchayat members and the sarpanch, who were present at the meeting out of compulsion, said that they were never made aware of the required presence of the villagers for the meeting. The panchayat could not provide details to the team, as the regular panchayat secretary was on leave and panchayat secretary of Macazana Daklu Gati, holding the additional charge of Rachol, could not provide any details to the team, which had to satisfy itself with information provided by the former sarpanch.

Apart from extension officer for panchayats (EOP) A Gracias and a senior lady official from the department of women and child development and a few members of the self-help groups, no other government official was present at the meeting unlike in the villages of Ibrampur and Khola. The poor response of the government officials could be attributed either to their negligent approach or lack of advance intimation to them.

“I am unhappy with the kind of ‘seriousness’ shown for this important meeting. Whatever the team members observed during the meeting, including the absence of government officials who were supposed to provide detailed report about the work they carried out in this village of Rachol since the last four years will be reported to the central government. We would also be submitting our observation report to the central government before the end of December as mandated,” said team coordinator Chandrakant Kait.

Upset with the negligent attitude of the state government officials, he said, “We had informed the District Collector’s office in advance. We cannot contact each and every panch of this SAGY village. If the authorities concerned delay information, it’s very sad.”

According to Kait, the teams take a written detailed account of the works carried out by the government line departments in the SAGY villages and later visit the village areas to physically crosscheck the mentioned works. The team in Rachol visited ten to twenty households to ascertain the status of the proposed projects under the central scheme.

“People did not speak a word at the meeting today. We, the panchayat members, were kept in the dark, may be deliberately. Why did the office of the District Collector not inform us in advance about this important meeting? Can we arrange for everything within a 48-hour notice?” questioned the sarpanch and other panchas, who were present at the meeting on Thursday.

Vaz said he has provided all the details required by the team. “I told them about the factual position of the SAGY village of Rachol. I told them that I am totally unhappy with the work carried out in the village under the scheme. This is because the government line department never cooperated with the panchayat body. There was no monitoring of the scheme. I had even filed a complaint with the central government about the neglectful attitude of the state government in carrying out the proposed development works,” he said.

According to Vaz, what the Rachol villagers have witnessed at the end of the fourth year of the SAGY scheme, which will end in March 2019, is only 60 per cent of the proposed works. “The village saw only the works of RDA, tribal and woman and child development departments. The PWD, electricity and WRD departments have not completed their works in Rachol village panchayat areas. The toilet works are incomplete and the village lacks a health centre,” Vaz said.