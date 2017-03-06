Tuesday , 7 March 2017
Rachol incident: two students had gone to St Joseph Vaz Shrine the previous day

Posted by: nt March 7, 2017 in Goa News

MARGAO: The two students – Sanny Agrawal and  Bhojraj Sikarwar of  BITs Pilani Goa, who desecrated the Holy Communion of the  Catholic  faith and created  communal tension at Rachol village on Sunday, had allegedly entered the St Joseph Vaz Shrine, Sancoale on Saturday evening and disturbed  the  6.15 pm mass there.

Sources said  the two entered the   St Joseph  Shrine, Sancoale on  Saturday  evening when the mass was going on, and one of them walked straight to the  altar, but the  priest  celebrating  the  mass, stopped him and told him to sit on one of the benches. The second one stood right at the back.

“I have asked the  Maina Curtorim  police to conduct inquiry about the Saturday incident as well.  Why did they go to St Joseph Vaz shrine and  tried to disturb the mass prior to coming to Rachol?  I called up the concerned PSI, who is investigating the case  today (on Monday) and  asked him to verify with the two in regards to  the Saturday  incident.  If it is proved that these two persons are the same, who offended the Catholic faith on Sunday at Rachol, I have to rethink on my earlier complaints,” Fr Eremito Rebello said on Monday.

He further said,“I have urged the police inspector of Maina Curtorim  Harish Madkaikar to  investigate whether  these two youth are connected to any  fanatic group in their  homeland.”

When asked as to how he came to know about the  Sancoale incident,  Fr Rebello  said that on Monday morning  Sancoale  priest informed him  about the  incident.

“I therefore wanted to confirm why the two (if they are the same)  went to  Sancoale  shrine  first and later  came to Rachol. Why did they not go to other most famous churches of  Goa,”he said.

He said that he narrated the incident to the Bishop  House, which  praised him  for  forgiving the two youth, specially during the lent season.

