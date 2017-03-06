Rachol incident: two students had gone to St Joseph Vaz Shrine the previous day

MARGAO: The two students – Sanny Agrawal and Bhojraj Sikarwar of BITs Pilani Goa, who desecrated the Holy Communion of the Catholic faith and created communal tension at Rachol village on Sunday, had allegedly entered the St Joseph Vaz Shrine, Sancoale on Saturday evening and disturbed the 6.15 pm mass there.

Sources said the two entered the St Joseph Shrine, Sancoale on Saturday evening when the mass was going on, and one of them walked straight to the altar, but the priest celebrating the mass, stopped him and told him to sit on one of the benches. The second one stood right at the back.

“I have asked the Maina Curtorim police to conduct inquiry about the Saturday incident as well. Why did they go to St Joseph Vaz shrine and tried to disturb the mass prior to coming to Rachol? I called up the concerned PSI, who is investigating the case today (on Monday) and asked him to verify with the two in regards to the Saturday incident. If it is proved that these two persons are the same, who offended the Catholic faith on Sunday at Rachol, I have to rethink on my earlier complaints,” Fr Eremito Rebello said on Monday.

He further said,“I have urged the police inspector of Maina Curtorim Harish Madkaikar to investigate whether these two youth are connected to any fanatic group in their homeland.”

When asked as to how he came to know about the Sancoale incident, Fr Rebello said that on Monday morning Sancoale priest informed him about the incident.

“I therefore wanted to confirm why the two (if they are the same) went to Sancoale shrine first and later came to Rachol. Why did they not go to other most famous churches of Goa,”he said.

He said that he narrated the incident to the Bishop House, which praised him for forgiving the two youth, specially during the lent season.